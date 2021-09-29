Speculation rife after BJP Tumakuru unit chief quits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former MLA B Suresh Gowda, who on Monday night resigned as Tumakuru district BJP president in a surprise development, may have been prompted to do so due to internal pressure, sources indicated.

When contacted, Suresh, a B S Yediyurappa loyalist, said, “Everyone makes mistakes. Even in a family, a family member can make a mistake, but no one throws them out of the family. They speak to the person and rectify the mistake and keep them in the family, don’t they?’’ he asked. But he did not venture to explain what the mistake was or at whom fingers were being pointed at.

Former chief minister Yediyurappa has not reacted to the development so far, but the sources said he is aware of Suresh’s resignation from the post. Suresh told TNIE that he resigned as president of the Tumkur district party unit as he wanted to focus on his constituency Tumkur Rural, which he lost the last time to Gowrishankar of the JDS as he had dedicated much of his time for party work and not enough for the constituency.

Recently elected BJP MLA from Sira, Dr Rajesh Gowda, in a letter said, ‘’Deeply saddened on hearing that you have resigned from the post of Tumkur BJP president. I am not aware of your reasons... it’s your personal decision. Please reconsider your decision.’’

Meanwhile, a Congress leader from Tumakuru claimed that Suresh might join the Congress. However, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “I will gather the information about this. I will not comment right now as I do not wish to embarrass Suresh or our party leader Rajanna.’’ Asked about him joining the Congress, Suresh said, “I had received formal invitations from them twice in the past, but I prefer to be in the BJP.”