STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Speculation rife after BJP Tumakuru unit chief quits

Former chief minister Yediyurappa has not reacted to the development so far, but the sources said he is aware of Suresh’s resignation from the post.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former MLA B Suresh Gowda, who on Monday night resigned as Tumakuru district BJP president in a surprise development, may have been prompted to do so due to internal pressure, sources indicated.

When contacted, Suresh, a B S Yediyurappa loyalist, said, “Everyone makes mistakes. Even in a family, a family member can make a mistake, but no one throws them out of the family. They speak to the person and rectify the mistake and keep them in the family, don’t they?’’ he asked. But he did not venture to explain what the mistake was or at whom fingers were being pointed at. 

Former chief minister Yediyurappa has not reacted to the development so far, but the sources said he is aware of Suresh’s resignation from the post. Suresh told TNIE that he resigned as president of the Tumkur district party unit as he wanted to focus on his constituency Tumkur Rural, which he lost the last time to Gowrishankar of the JDS as he had dedicated much of his time for party work and not enough for the constituency.

Recently elected BJP MLA from Sira, Dr Rajesh Gowda, in a letter said, ‘’Deeply saddened on hearing that you have resigned from the post of Tumkur BJP president. I am not aware of your reasons... it’s your personal decision. Please reconsider your decision.’’ 

Meanwhile, a Congress leader from Tumakuru claimed that Suresh might join the Congress. However, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “I will gather the information about this. I will not comment right now as I do not wish to embarrass Suresh or our party leader Rajanna.’’  Asked about him joining the Congress, Suresh said, “I had received formal invitations from them twice in the past, but I prefer to be in the BJP.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP B Suresh Gowda Tumakuru
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp