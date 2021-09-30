BJP, JDS have long list of aspirants in Sindagi bypolls

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: While the Congress has already announced its candidate for the ensuing Sindagi bypolls, hectic deliberations are on in the BJP and JDS to find the right candidate. The Congress, amid stiff opposition, has declared Ashok Managuli, son of the late M C Managuli, as its Sindagi candidate. Ashok quit the JDS and joined the Grand Old Party in March. However, local Congress leaders are trying to persuade the top brass to reconsider the decision.

“There are eight aspirants in both the parties. In BJP, former MLA Ramesh Bhusanur and Karnataka State Lime Board Chairman Ashok Allapuri and in the JDS, former MLA Ravikanta Patil and Sindagi Town Municipal Council president Shantveer Managuli, are the frontrunners,” said a source.

The BJP has appointed former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi in charge of the Sindagi bypoll. He also rubbished rumours of him contesting from Sindagi. “I will make it clear that neither me nor my son will contest from Sindagi,” said Savadi in Athani on Tuesday.

“After continuous meetings with block presidents and party workers, party election observers have given a report to the high command. We have also sent a list of eight aspirants. The party is likely to announce the candidate in a day or two. The BJP candidate will file nomination on October 5,” R S Patil Kuchabal, BJP district president, told TNIE.

The JDS is considering Shantveer Managuli, another son of M C Managuli, as its candidate. Mallikarjun Yendigeri, JDS district president, said, “Local leaders have met party supremo H D Deve Gowda and leader HD Kumaraswamy. A final meeting to decide the candidate will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday.”

