Chikkaballapur farmers dump flowers as prices wither

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Farmers who have grown flowers including rose, chrysanthemum, marigold and sugandharaja are facing a huge loss after a steep fall in prices. As they are unable to get even the harvesting price, they are forced to dump the flowers loaded in tractor in open fields.

According to farmers, the steep fall in prices is due to Pithrupaksha as the fortnight is considered inauspicious and no religious rituals will be held, including temple festivals. Hence there is no demand in the market, particularly in Bengaluru, the main market for Chikballapura farmers.

According to Srinivas who grows chrysanthemum, “For growing flower in one acre farmers spend Rs 2 to 3 lakh. This is a four month crop. In the case of good rain and water, three to five tonnes yield is sure and if it is sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kilograms, the farmers will get income up to Rs six lakh. Where as in this season the price is Rs 10 to 15 per kg, and the farmers are not unable to make up for the harvest and transportation charges. Depressed they are dumping the yield in their lands or in the open field, he said.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Krishna Murthy said rose is being grown in 927 hectres, chrysanthemum in 668 hectres, marigold in 442 Hectres, Gladyolus in 37 hectres, Sugandharaj 197 hectres and Kanakambara in 150 hectres. Compared to all the flowers, farmers are getting the price only for Kanakambara as it is being sold at Rs 400 instead of 800 to 1200.

Krishnamurthy said, following last year, this year the growth is high, but there is no good price in the market. Even the flowers cannot be stored for a day also as such the farmers are not getting any good price, he said.

Anjanappa, Neeravari Horota Samithi president and farmer said though Button rose (Gulabi) is being grown by hundreds of farmers, the farmers are not in the position to pay the labourers, since it should be plucked before 8 AM and reach the market by 10 am.