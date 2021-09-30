STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolar: 16 monkeys found dead in gunny bag

Carcasses of 16 monkeys were found in a gunny bag by the road behind RL Jalappa Medical College on Wednesday.

Monkey

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Carcasses of 16 monkeys were found in a gunny bag by the road behind RL Jalappa Medical College on Wednesday. Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and directed the forest officials to coordinate with the police and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Upset with the unfortunate incident, the DC said, “If any area is facing a monkey menace, just inform the forest department. They will make arrangements and relocate the primates immediately.” Preliminary investigation revealed that all the monkeys belong from the same family, including the four infants.  Superintendent of Police D Kishore Babu said that a case has also been registered at the Gulpet Police Station. 

