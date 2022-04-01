STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All eyes on Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru

The clear picture in this regard is likely to evolve after the Shah’s visit as he, after the launch of development works, will also chair a meeting of the BJP core Committee. 

Published: 01st April 2022 06:12 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: All eyes are on Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru to launch development works, and attend the crucial BJP Core Committee meeting as there will be a clear picture on the buzz that the state government is likely to go for early assembly elections. 

Even the principal Opposition, Congress, and the JD(s) will watch what transpires at the core committee meeting. The clear picture in this regard is likely to evolve after the Shah’s visit as he, after the launch of development works, will also chair a meeting of the BJP core Committee. 

‘BJP leaders to tour state after Shah visit’

The committee will discuss the strategy to strengthen the party organization from the booth level and also emulate similar strategies that help the party take the programmes to the doorstep of people. It is also learnt that the Chief Minister may also seek Amit Shah’s advice on long-pending cabinet expansion to fill a few ministerial berths that are vacant.

It is learned that the majority of the leaders and cadres are in an upbeat mood and are in favor of early elections and wanted to take advantage of the favorable momentum from the BJP’s victory in four states, including the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh, which made the party claim that there was an incumbent factor. The BJP locked with the opposition Congress over the hijab row for more than a month and knowing the public sentiment, feels that issues like including texts from the Bhagwad Gita in school syllabus will help them reap rich dividends.

However, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they will have a clear picture after Shah’s visit and are expecting that the party will start the process for poll preparations. Asserting that the BJP will continue in power after the next Assembly elections in the state, Yeddiyurappa said there are no plans for advanced election in the state. BJP leaders will tour the state after Shah’s visit, he added.

