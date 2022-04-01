JP Nadda’s Karnataka visit to draw roadmap for BJP’s 'Mission 2023' 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two weeks after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka, BJP national president JC Nadda will be in the state on April 16 and 17 to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said Nadda will preside over the party’s state executive committee special meeting to be held in Vijayanagara district.

Nadda will arrive on April 16 evening and he will take part in the executive meeting to be held on April 17. “Road map for the elections to be held in around a year will be discussed in the executive committee meeting,” Ravi said and added that Nadda will guide the state leaders on measures to be taken to strengthen the organization and involve the party workers in service activities.

On Friday evening, Amit Shah will hold a meeting with state party leaders to discuss various issues related to strengthening the party and taking the government programmes to people. Meanwhile, responding to a question on controversy over some right-wing organisations asking Hindus not to buy halal meat, Ravi defended his “economic jihad” remarks and also the right-wing organisations. “What is halal? Is it a quality certificate? Who gives it? If someone tells me that it is a quality and purity certificate, I have no objection and also ask people not to go against halal,” he said and added that “Halal is okay in Pakistan and not India. We have a Constitution.”

Ravi clarified that they are not asking for a ban on halal meat, but want society to debate it. He accused that the halal practice was started to ensure that business remains in the hands of Muslim businessmen. “When Muslims will not take non-halal meat, what is wrong in Hindu organizations asking people not buy halal meat?” Ravi responded to a question if the BJP is trying to communalise the issues ahead of elections.