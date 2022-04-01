STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expresses concern over communal rift

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and the government must not allow such communal exclusion.

Published: 01st April 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday expressed concern over recent incidents of communal tension in Karnataka, saying they could impact the state’s image globally.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and the government must not allow such communal exclusion. “If IT/BT became communal, it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted.

Responding to Shaw’s concerns, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to people to maintain law and order and peace. “Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and every one should observe restraint and see to it that it is not affected,”he added.  

CM: Everyone should show restraint

“When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve it. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint,” the CM added. Bommai also said that several issues have come up for discussion in the public domain in the state.

“Everyone should cooperate to maintain peace and order,” he added. He told reporters that the issue of school uniforms has been resolved. Shaw said, “Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties.

I am confident our CM will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud Kannadiga and don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress...” Later, Shaw said she agreed with Bommai for calling upon “all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues , as they can be resolved through discussions.”

