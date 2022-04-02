STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fall prey to communal agenda, Jamiat warns Muslims 

Mufti Iftekhar Ahmed Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama, has said that Muslims should not discriminate based on religion.

Published: 02nd April 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind. (Photo | Photo\Twitter,@JamiatUlama_in)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has appealed to members of their community not to fall prey to communal agenda following messages on social media calling Muslims to purchase items during Ramadan only from Muslim traders amid boycotts of Muslim vendors near temples.

The Karnataka Chapter of the organisation has warned their community against fake news on WhatsApp and other social media platforms urging Muslims to purchase only from Muslim traders during Ramadan which begins on Sunday. 

Mufti Iftekhar Ahmed Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama, has said that Muslims should not discriminate based on religion.  “As responsible citizens, you should investigate the authenticity of all messages before forwarding,’’ Qasmi said, adding, “We need to avoid sharing provocative messages circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.’’

He said, “We must be alert and understand that these messages are part of a conspiracy by individuals with a malicious agenda. These messages are not issued by any Muslim organization or religious leadership and do not reflect the popular sentiment of the Muslims.”

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Communal Agenda Muslims Ramadan Boycott Vndors Temples Fake News WhatsApp
