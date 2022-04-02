STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Professor bites cheating student 

A professor has allegedly bitten the hand of a student whom he allegedly found copying in the degree examination at Hosanagara on Tuesday but the incident came to light on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A professor has allegedly bitten the hand of a student whom he allegedly found copying in the degree examination at Hosanagara on Tuesday but the incident came to light on Friday. The incident occurred at Kodachadri Government First Grade College in Hosanagara.

The victim has been identified as Keertesh who was studying final year BA. He was allegedly found copying in the examination using a mobile phone. The professor, Anjan Kumar, who was deployed as an examiner for the room, found the student copying.

He is said to have questioned the student and tried to seize the phone. A verbal duel took place between the two and the student tried to assault the professor. It was then that the professor bit the hand of the student. After the incident, it said that the student lodged a police complaint against the professor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copying Exam Professor Kodachadri Government First Grade College
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp