Professor bites cheating student 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A professor has allegedly bitten the hand of a student whom he allegedly found copying in the degree examination at Hosanagara on Tuesday but the incident came to light on Friday. The incident occurred at Kodachadri Government First Grade College in Hosanagara.

The victim has been identified as Keertesh who was studying final year BA. He was allegedly found copying in the examination using a mobile phone. The professor, Anjan Kumar, who was deployed as an examiner for the room, found the student copying.

He is said to have questioned the student and tried to seize the phone. A verbal duel took place between the two and the student tried to assault the professor. It was then that the professor bit the hand of the student. After the incident, it said that the student lodged a police complaint against the professor.