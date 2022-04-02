Rape accused escapes from police custody in DJ Halli police limits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three teams have been formed to arrest a notorious rowdy sheeter who escaped from the custody of the DJ Halli police when he was taken for medical examination. The accused was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday on charges of raping a married woman from Nepal. The victim’s husband works as a security guard.

The police had taken the accused and the victim for mandatory medical examination. After the medical tests, when the police were waiting for the Hoysala patrolling vehicle to bring him back to the police station, he reportedly managed to escape in the dark after pushing the policemen. The policemen made a futile attempt to secure him.

The accused, identified as Avez, is a rowdy sheeter at the Commercial Street police station. Around 5.30 am on Thursday, the accused was nabbed by neighbours of the rape victim. He was then handed over to the DJ Halli police.

“As many as 27 heinous crime cases have already been registered against the rowdy sheeter. After he escaped, the DJ Halli police registered the 28th case against him. In July last year, he was exiled from the city due to his criminal activities. Despite this, he is still alleged to have committed crimes in the city,” DCP(East) Bheemashankar S Guled said.