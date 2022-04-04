STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana's grave found in Karnataka's Mudigere

Scribes who got three books related to complete history of Shashakapura Hoysals, went on to do research on the last days of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana.

Published: 04th April 2022 05:40 AM

The area indicated by the standing stones is believed to be the grave's location

The area indicated by the standing stones is believed to be the grave's location.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Old Shashakapura and now called Angadi village in Mudigere taluk was the origin of Historically famed Hoysala dynasty. Fourth king of Hoysala dynasty Vishnuvardhana was most famous and his grave has been discovered just outside Mudigere town.

This fact is substantiated by the Havvalli stone inscription and the writings of freedom fighter Late Makonahalli MK Doddappa Gowda.

Scribes who got three books related to complete history of Shashakapura Hoysals, went on to do research on the last days of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana. According to the information obtained from the book that though Vishnuvardhana’s original capital was Dwarasamudra (presently called Halebeedu), he made Bankapura in North Karnataka another capital.

Vishnuvardhana died an untimely death when he was in Bankapura.in 1141 AD. His mortal remains were being  brought to the capital city Dwarasamudra on palace elephant accompanied by horses carrying royal wealth and soldiers.

The procession was said to be stopped by Bannagowda and Bhoothegowda of Mariyalapalli, chieftains of Taligenadu near Sundekere Halla in Mudigere taluk. A war was ensued between the two and Bhoothegowda was reportedly killed in the fight.

Binnegowda seized palace elephant and looted royal wealth. Following this, Vishnuvardhana’s body was buried near Sundekere halla and four stone pillars were erected on the grave. One of the stone pillars was broken by lightning and other 3 pillars are intact on the site. It is left to historians to throw more light on this.

The taluk administration head MA Nagaraj and Shirastahar Santhosh recently paid a visit to the place where Vishnuvardhana's grave is supposed to be located. Tahsildar promised that he would write to the Archaeology department to reveal more about the grave. 
 

