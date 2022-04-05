Azaan issue: Bommai says everyone will be taken into confidence; Siddaramaiah lashes out at Karnataka CM

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday the Azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.

Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Responding to questions from reporters, Bommai said there is a High Court order regarding Azaan (the call for prayer) and there is another order asking as to why the first one has not been implemented.

The High Court order even specifies the sound decibel level, and installation of decibel meters at district level.

The High Court order is being implemented in stages, he said.

"It is a job which needs to be done by taking everyone into confidence, it is not a job to be done by force in any way", the Chief Minister said.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP in Karnataka of raising communal issues for political gains with an eye on the Assembly elections, and sought to target the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "silence" and being "weak."

"Speakers were installed in temples, mosques and churches for a long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said in the context of the raging row over 'Azaan'. Is the Chief Minister "so weak" that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said with the Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for its political gains, adding, "this will backfire BJP in the coming days".

It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in the State, he said.

Does the "silence" of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue? It is important to bring order in the State for overall progress.

"If the Chief Minister has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down," Siddaramaiah said.

"His failure is hurting people".