BJP using JDS to split minority votes: Congress

With JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy escalating the attack on the BJP in the past couple of days, the Congress has accused the BJP of “giving JDS the supari to divide the Muslim votebank”.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar address the media in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

The BJP is spreading hatred by raising the issues, and covering up its failure on all fronts, KPCC spokesperson 
M Lakshmana told reporters on Monday. He said that Kumaraswamy’s intensified attack gives room for suspicion as he has now “developed love and concern for Muslims”.

The JDS, that fielded minority candidates in Sindhagi and Hangal bypolls to divide the Muslim vote, disappeared after the candidates lost their deposits. But former CM Kumaraswamy has launched an attack on the RSS, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others, with the sole agenda of dividing the Muslim votebank.

Lakshmana said that secular forces should be cautious about the BJP’s designs to create unrest with the hijab and temple fair business controversies. He came down on BJP frontal organisations and Hindu outfits for asking people not to purchase halal meat, to take advantage of it during elections. The halal cut issue has hit exports to Muslim countries, dropping from $195.72 billion to $172 billion.

“Export of beef was 12 lakh tonnes in 2014, and increased to 25lakh tonnes. Why didn’t C T Ravi stop the export of halal cut beef,” he asked. He dared the BJP to ban the supply of halal meat. 

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed BJP leaders men to play up emotional issues so there is bloodshed, and it can blame the Congress. Lakshmana said the BJP has divided leaders into A, B and C categories, with the agenda to play up emotional issues and take them to extremes, to bring BJP to power in Karnataka.

