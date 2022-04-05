STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HDK slams BJP, but Muslim trust deficit an issue

Wading into the controversy of loudspeakers in mosques, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the BJP government for raising communal issues.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wading into the controversy of loudspeakers in mosques, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the BJP government for raising communal issues.

“There were no problems with loudspeakers for 75 years, so where is the problem now? I am standing up against the BJP only to protect the people. Not to please anyone. The BJP and right-wing organisations are destroying society. They are setting the streets on fire. In spite of all this, what is the government doing? You have allowed dangerous forces to move around. Where has your strength gone now?”, he said on Monday. 

Kumaraswamy raising these issues against the BJP after indirectly supporting the saffron party on many issues, and even getting his party MLC elected as Upper House chairman, has surprised many.

Asked if Kumaraswamy is sensing an opportunity to move into the secular space, which is largely a domain of the Congress, political analyst BS Murthy said, “Kumaraswamy thinks that minorities feel the Congress countering the BJP has not been effective. He is an instinctive politician; he sees an opening and has moved in. I am not surprised to see he’s got a good response. He is trying to set a narrative to counter Hindutva.’’  

Recently, the JDS openly “poached” CM Ibrahim, and sources say this is the JDS’ massive secular push. The party fielded two Muslim candidates in the last bypolls, but experts say that trust is important. 
“Do Muslims trust him? Considering that Kumaraswamy’s party had polled less than 1 per cent of Muslim votes in the last election, is the party working hard to regain the Muslim vote?” Murthy said.

“Upper House chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who is leaving the JDS to join the BJP, had said Kumaraswamy agreed to him moving to BJP. This makes it appear like a consensual move. These moves may not help the JDS establish credibility, because JDS has always played the opportunistic ally to both BJP and Congress,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jds HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp