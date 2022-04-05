STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police rescue 55 'bonded labourers' including 10 women from contractor in Karnataka

The contractor had lured the labourers from Davangere, Harihara, Kalburgi, Shivamogga, Tiptur, Sira, Madhugiri, Chiknayakanahalli and Solapur (in Maharastra) promising jobs a couple of years ago

Published: 05th April 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Police have registered a case against Munesh who is absconding (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In a joint operation, the police and the labour department have rescued 55 labourers including 10 women from a farmhouse in Annenahalli village of Arasikere taluk on Tuesday. The labourers were rescued from the clutches of a contractor identified as Munesh who allegedly ill-treated them.

The contractor had lured the labourers from Davangere, Harihara, Kalburgi, Shivamogga, Tiptur, Sira, Madhugiri, Chiknayakanahalli and Solapur (in Maharastra) promising jobs a couple of years ago. He allegedly locked up the labourers in the cow shed and godown during the night and allotted them work in different coffee estates and ginger plantations.

Sources said that a section of them were working as bonded labourers for several years. Police have registered a case against Munesh who is absconding.   

SP R Srinivasagowda said that the department will send the rescued laborers to their native places. The labour department and local authorities of respective districts will rehabilitate them by providing benefits under social security schemes to their families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonded labour Arasikere
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp