Police rescue 55 'bonded labourers' including 10 women from contractor in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In a joint operation, the police and the labour department have rescued 55 labourers including 10 women from a farmhouse in Annenahalli village of Arasikere taluk on Tuesday. The labourers were rescued from the clutches of a contractor identified as Munesh who allegedly ill-treated them.

The contractor had lured the labourers from Davangere, Harihara, Kalburgi, Shivamogga, Tiptur, Sira, Madhugiri, Chiknayakanahalli and Solapur (in Maharastra) promising jobs a couple of years ago. He allegedly locked up the labourers in the cow shed and godown during the night and allotted them work in different coffee estates and ginger plantations.

Sources said that a section of them were working as bonded labourers for several years. Police have registered a case against Munesh who is absconding.

SP R Srinivasagowda said that the department will send the rescued laborers to their native places. The labour department and local authorities of respective districts will rehabilitate them by providing benefits under social security schemes to their families.