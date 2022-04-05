STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Power tariff in Karnataka up by 35p per unit, effective from April 1

Get ready to pay an extra 35 per paise per unit in your electricity bill as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday announced an increase in power tariff.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get ready to pay an extra 35 per paise per unit in your electricity bill as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday announced an increase in power tariff. The average hike is 35 paise per unit, which works out to an increase of 4.33 per cent. Commission Chairman HM Manjunatha told the media that the increase comes into effect from April 1.

“Against the demand of Rs 1.85 per unit by electric supply companies (escoms), the commission has increased the tariff by 5 paise per unit and hiked the fixed charges ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 30 per unit. The overall increase in tariff per unit is 35 paise,” Manjunatha added.

He said the demand of escoms was rejected as they were unable to substantiate their claim with sufficient documents and the hike was pegged at 35 paise per unit. The revision of tariff will help escoms recover a revenue deficit of Rs 2,159.48 crore, which includes Rs 1,700.49 crore deficit in the financial year 2021. 

PANDEMIC LED TO REVENUE LOSS

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) Chairman HM Manjunatha said the Covid pandemic brought down the sale of power by 7,228.65 MU (million units) in 2021-22, resulting in a revenue loss of Rs 6,182.84 crore. Distribution losses are at 10 per cent and transmission losses at 3 per cent. For escoms, the power purchase cost is Rs 6.43 per unit, while the sale cost is Rs 8.43 per unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electricity bill Karnataka KERC power tariff hike
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp