Stop loudspeakers in mosques, but not by force: KS Eshwarappa
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is known for making sensational comments, on Monday surprised everyone by singing a tune of communal harmony.
Published: 05th April 2022 05:30 AM | Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:35 PM | A+A A-
GOKARNA: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is known for making sensational comments, on Monday surprised everyone by singing a tune of communal harmony.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of a water project here, he said use of loud speakers by mosques should be stopped, but by taking into confidence the Muslim community and not by force.
“The Sri Ram Sena, like the Maharastra Navnirman Sena, has called upon people to chant Hanuman Chalisa through loudspeakers whenever there are calls for Azaan. But this is wrong to do so. We need to take the Muslim community into confidence,” he said.
“Today or tomorrow the church might draw out such similar plans. This will lead to conflict among the religions,” he added.