Stop loudspeakers in mosques, but not by force: KS Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is known for making sensational comments, on Monday surprised everyone by singing a tune of communal harmony.

By Express News Service

GOKARNA: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is known for making sensational comments, on Monday surprised everyone by singing a tune of communal harmony.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of a water project here, he said use of loud speakers by mosques should be stopped, but by taking into confidence the Muslim community and not by force.

“The Sri Ram Sena, like the Maharastra Navnirman Sena, has called upon people to chant Hanuman Chalisa through loudspeakers whenever there are calls for Azaan. But this is wrong to do so. We need to take the Muslim community into confidence,” he said.

“Today or tomorrow the church might draw out such similar plans. This will lead to conflict among the religions,” he added.

  • H.S.Chitkara
    He should ensure that the loudspeakers of Mandirs should be stopped first. They put on loudspeakers on jagrata on roads and blur the whole night
    21 hours ago reply
