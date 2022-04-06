AAP to launch Karnataka election campaign on farmer platform

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is upbeat over its recent victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, is all set to kickstart its Karnataka campaign. And the Raitha Sangha faction of Kodihalli Chandrashekar will provide it the much-needed platform at a mega rally to be held on the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on April 21.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who shares a good rapport with Chandrashekar since their struggle against corruption and demand for the implementation of the Lokpal Bill, is expected to address a huge gathering of over one lakh farmers at the rally.

It is said that Chandrashekar has already embarked on a tour to organise farmers and elicit their response to this development. Speaking to TNIE, Chandrashekar maintained that the Raitha Sangha executive meeting, slated to be held in Bengaluru on April 11, will take a call on inviting Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge, will arrive on a three-day visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday to set an agenda for the party’s ranks and files. The 41-year-old two-time MLA from Timarpur, New Delhi, is the chief whip in the Kejriwal government and he will be on regular visits to Karnataka to prepare the party for the Assembly polls. AAP’s Karnataka chief Pritvi Reddy told TNIE that more leaders, including three MPs and over 20 MLAs and former MLAs, are expected to join the party in the run-up to the polls.