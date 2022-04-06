STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ballari: Now, Right-wingers demand ban on church event

Organisers of a church event in Ballari faced some tense moments on Monday evening after a few organisations raised objections to conducting the programme.

Published: 06th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

church

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Organisers of a church event in Ballari faced some tense moments on Monday evening after a few organisations raised objections to conducting the programme. Protesters said Valmiki Bhavan, where the event was being held, should not be given out to people from other religions. 

Two days before the event, the protesters had approached the police and demanded that the programme be stopped. They alleged that the organisers could be involved in religious conversions. But the police stepped in and ensured that the programme went off smoothly. The police told the protesters that it is for the government to decide whether Valmiki Bhavan should be given to other religious groups or not. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballari Church Hindu organisations
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp