Ballari: Now, Right-wingers demand ban on church event

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Organisers of a church event in Ballari faced some tense moments on Monday evening after a few organisations raised objections to conducting the programme. Protesters said Valmiki Bhavan, where the event was being held, should not be given out to people from other religions.

Two days before the event, the protesters had approached the police and demanded that the programme be stopped. They alleged that the organisers could be involved in religious conversions. But the police stepped in and ensured that the programme went off smoothly. The police told the protesters that it is for the government to decide whether Valmiki Bhavan should be given to other religious groups or not.