BSY approaches SC for relief in land graft case

On Yediyurappa approaching the Supreme Court directly, legal experts said he had gone before the High Court seeking quashing of proceedings in 2019, but the plea was dismissed in 2020.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court to stay the summons issued to him by the trial court in Bengaluru in the Bellandur denotification case.

Yediyurappa, who is accused number 2 in the case, has been asked by the trial court to appear before it on April 19. He has been charged with Section 13 (1) criminal misconduct of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with other Sections. The complaint was filed by Vasudeva Reddy.

This case is before the special court that tries elected MPs and MLAs and is headed by Justice B Jayanta Kumar. On Yediyurappa approaching the Supreme Court directly, legal experts said he had gone before the High Court seeking quashing of proceedings in 2019, but the plea was dismissed in 2020.

High Court judge Justice Michael D’Cunha had made strong observations against the Lokayukta police in that case. Yediyurappa had then appealed before the apex court and again on Tuesday, he moved the Supreme Court against the summons.

