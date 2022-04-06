STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Basavaraj Bommai meets BJP chief JP Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments

Pressure has been mounting on Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to expand or rejig his Cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states.

Published: 06th April 2022 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation about a state cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence here and believed to have discussed about the state's political developments.

It was not immediately known if Bommai discussed in detail the impending rejig in his cabinet as the meeting between him and Nadda was "very brief", sources said.

Earlier during the day, Bommai had a brief one-on-one interaction with Nadda on the sidelines of the BJP's 42nd Foundation Day event here, sources added.

Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited the state, had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections.

The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state.

On the second day of his Delhi visit, Bommai met several Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh, and discussed various issues of his state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Karnataka CM JP Nadda Karnataka politics
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp