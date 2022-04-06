STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, JDS slam Karnataka govt over communal issues

This will backfire on the BJP in the coming days. It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tension in our State,” opposition leader Siddaramaiah said.

Members of a right-wing group submit a memorandum demanding a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday slammed the State Government over not taking any action against right-wing organisations that are trying to create disturbance in the state, while the Janata Dal (Secular) hit out at right-wing groups for asking people not to buy mangoes from Muslim vendors.

“With Assembly elections nearing, the BJP is manipulating our society with communal issues for political gains. This will backfire on the BJP in the coming days. It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tension in our State,” opposition leader Siddaramaiah said. 

“Does the silence of the Chief Minister indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue?” he questioned. Taking to social media, the former chief minister said it is important to bring order in the state for overall progress. “If the Chief Minister has real concerns for people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down. His failure is hurting people,” he added.

Later in the day, speaking to media persons in Hiriyur, the former CM said law and order is deteriorating and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra failed to handle the situation. “If the law and order situation is bad, how can any investor come here?” he questioned.  

For the BJP, electoral politics is more important and they play up all the issues in a sentimental way to reap political benefits, he said. Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said people will revolt against the BJP if the same situation continues.

Some right-wing organisations are now trying to create a new controversy by asking people not to buy mangoes from Muslim vendors stating that they use chemicals, he said and termed the right-wing groups’ action as “anti-national” and people will not tolerate it. After the Hijab row and a campaign against halal meat, right-wing organisations are demanding that the government regulate the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

