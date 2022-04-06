Muslim man thrashed in Karnataka for talking to Hindu girlfriend; two accused arrested

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a moral policing incident, a Muslim man was thrashed by a group of men apparently belonging to a Hindutwa outfit in Uppinangady police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police gave the names of the accused as Surendra, Theertaprasad, Jithesh, Ranjit, Balachandra and others.

According to SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the incident took place at Derane of Siribagilu village of Kadaba taluk, at 12.15 pm on Tuesday, when the complainant Nazir, 21, was travelling with his friend of another faith in his autorickshaw.

In a complaint, Nazir said the autorickshaw was waylaid at Derane by a group of men. After knowing their religious identity, they abused and beat him up severely with bare hands. Then they picked up a stick found on the roadside and thrashed him and also threatened to kill him if was seen moving around with Hindu girls.

Two of the accused, Balachandra and Ranjit, have been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 143, 147, 341, 504, 323, 324, 506 and 153(A).