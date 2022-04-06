STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC, ST land subsidy to be hiked to Rs 20 lakh in Karnataka

Speaking at a programme to present the Babu Jagjivan Ram awards, the CM said they have taken a decision to this effect.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the subsidy given for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities under the Land Ownership Scheme will be increased to Rs 20 lakh from the present Rs 15 lakh. 

Speaking at a programme to present the Babu Jagjivan Ram awards, the CM said they have taken a decision to this effect. The land ownership subsidy is given to needy people from SC and ST communities to help them purchase land. The government has also increased the subsidy paid for the construction of houses for such communities from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The CM said the government has decided to formulate a Babu Jagjivan Ram Self Employment Scheme for SC and ST communities in every taluk and it will be introduced in a week. A special scheme to provide training for SC and ST students in boarding schools to appear in various competitive exams will be launched this year, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Bommai also said the state government has decided to provide free power up to 75 units for these communities in rural areas and a government order to this effect will be issued within a week. The CM said Babu Jagjivan Ram was an epitome of honesty and integrity and the credit for making India self-sufficient in foodgrain production through the Green Revolution goes to him.

Ruckus in front of CM
Members of the Karnataka Adi Jambava Association created a ruckus at the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha  during the programme. They said the government has not organised the programme properly and neglected to give it proper publicity. He there was low attendance with the CM and other dignitaries delivering speeches to empty chairs, they said. The incident happened in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Police had to intervene and send them out. 

