DKS unhappy with peace in Shivamogga: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Reacting to the statement by KPCC chief DK Shivakumar that due to frequent clashes and clamping of Section 144 of CrPC, businessmen have been severely hit, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said the Congress leader is not happy about peace prevailing in Shivamogga. “So he has commented. There is no confusion over the issue of business in the city. People have decided to continue their business in a peaceful manner, said Eshwarappa.

He said the state government was successful in restoring peace in the city after the communal clash following the murder of Harsha. But Shivakumar is not satisfied over the peaceful atmosphere. There is no room for any further disturbance in Shivamogga. All business will be carried out peacefully, he said.

To a question on cabinet expansion, Eshwarappa said there were four vacant ministerial berths in the cabinet. Central leaders and the Chief Minister will decide whether to fill up only the vacant posts or go for a cabinet reshuffle. Everyone in the party will abide by their decision, he added.