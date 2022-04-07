STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS unhappy with peace in Shivamogga: KS Eshwarappa

Central leaders and the Chief Minister will decide whether to fill up only the vacant posts or go for a cabinet reshuffle.

Published: 07th April 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KS Eshwarappa

Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Reacting to the statement by KPCC chief DK Shivakumar that due to frequent clashes and clamping of Section 144 of CrPC, businessmen have been severely hit, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj  Minister KS Eshwarappa said the Congress leader is not happy about peace prevailing in Shivamogga. “So he has commented. There is no confusion over the issue of business in the city. People have decided to continue their business in a peaceful manner, said Eshwarappa. 

He said the state government was successful in restoring peace in the city after the communal clash following the murder of Harsha. But Shivakumar is not satisfied over the peaceful atmosphere. There is no room for any further disturbance  in Shivamogga. All business will be carried out peacefully, he said.

To a question on cabinet expansion, Eshwarappa said there were four vacant ministerial berths in the cabinet. Central leaders and the Chief Minister will decide whether to fill up only the vacant posts or go for a cabinet reshuffle. Everyone in the party will abide by their decision, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga DK Shivakumar KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp