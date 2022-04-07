STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row didn’t hit SSLC exam turnout: BC Nagesh

Nagesh said a survey by the education department and Central government indicates that the quality of learning among schoolchildren had dropped during the Covid pandemic.

Published: 07th April 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Shilpa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Wednesday claimed that the hijab issue did not impact attendance of girls from the minority community writing the SSLC exams. Absenteeism of girls from the community was just 1.8 per cent, while it was 2.2 per cent among girls from other communities, a survey conducted by the education department in 14 districts for a day during the recent SSLC exams, he said.

Nagesh to the media in Bengaluru, “In all, 98.8 per cent girls and 98.2 per cent boys attended the SSLC exams. Due to the pandemic situation, since students who had scored low were also promoted to the next class last year, enrolment by private candidates (not regular students who come to schools) this year was high as they expected it this year too. So a majority of absentees were private candidates. This minor variation in attendance of SSLC exams is not new, and has been there in previous years too. In fact, attendance was high this year, compared to earlier years,” Nagesh defended.

Nagesh said at least 25 to 33 per cent of in-service teachers will be promoted without exams. A decision in this regard will be taken this week, he said.  He was speaking at the state-level workshop on ‘Kalika Chetharike’ for representatives of teachers’ associations from across the state, hosted by the Department of State Educational Research and Training, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Nagesh said a survey by the education department and Central government indicates that the quality of learning among schoolchildren had dropped during the Covid pandemic. In order to improve the quality of learning among children, the state has taken up the flagship programme ‘Kalika Chetharike’, he said.
Representatives from over 140 teachers’ associations from across the state participated in the workshop. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exam Hijab row BC Nagesh
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp