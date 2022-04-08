STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Both al-Qaeda, BJP dividing society: Congress' Ajay Maken

The party also condemned the statements issued by BJP leaders, including Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition Congress on Thursday condemned the al-Qaeda leader’s statement on the hijab row in Karnataka, and slammed the ruling BJP leaders for vitiating the atmosphere.AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken said the party condemns the al-Qaeda leader’s statement on the hijab issue in most unequivocal terms as the terrorist organisation has “no business commenting on the internal affairs of the country”. 

The party also condemned the statements issued by BJP leaders, including Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. “Both of them are doing the same thing. They are polarising and vitiating the atmosphere in the country by their statements,” he said.

Maken said Karnataka has a composite culture and that is why the state is the most favoured destination for businessmen and investors from across the world. “Anyone, the BJP, or even the Al Qaeda, whosoever is trying to polarise are not only vitiating the atmosphere, but also damaging the economy of Karnataka,” he said.

Responding to IT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s statement that they follow Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, but that doesn’t mean they are helpless, Maken said by issuing such a statement, the minister is doing what Al Qaeda is doing. “What is the difference between these two? Except that both are taking the extreme position for their respective religion. This is polarisation. It will kill the culture and economy of Karnataka,” he said. 

Price Rise

The Congress is planning to stage a protest against the price rise in Bengaluru on April 11 and the party district units will stage a protest for a day between April 7 to 9. Maken said the price rise has shattered the budget of every household. 

