STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops chart in 'Buy Now Pay Later' usage in country

Of this increase, the platform also found that women consumers had increased 2.5 times while men consumers had increase twice as much as before.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

(Representational photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey released by ZestMoney, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, has revealed Karnataka as the top state in BNPL usage in India. According to the findings by ZestMoney, the platform saw a 2.5x increase in transactions in the state over the last year.

Of this increase, the platform also found that women consumers had increased 2.5 times while men consumers had increase twice as much as before. The findings also showed that new customers had come in mostly from the 24 to 27 year age group. Also, women users had tended towards upgrading electronics and buying lifestyle products while men spent mostly on fashion and wardrobes.

The platform allows users to split bills to pay later, similar to EMI payments with little to no costs added. Findings from ZestMoney also revealed that the payment option is popular not only in Tier-1 cities but across the state. The payment option was popular amongst users in the state to pay for electronics, clothing, edtech services, travel and home decor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BNPL Karnataka ZestMoney
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp