Police will probe authenticity of al-Qaeda video: Bommai

The Chief Minister said he has instructed the police chief to probe the authenticity of the video, purportedly released by the International terror outfit al-Qaeda.

Published: 08th April 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the backdrop of the video of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri praising Mandya student Muskan Khan over the hijab row creating a storm in the political circle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the police to probe the authenticity of the video.

The Chief Minister said he has instructed the police chief to probe the authenticity of the video, purportedly released by the International terror outfit al-Qaeda.

“In the video, the terror outfit leader has expressed his opinion and views. This is nothing but a continued attempt to challenge the law of this land, disrupt peace and also create confusion among the people,” he said.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s statement that the video was a handiwork of the RSS, Bommai dismissed it as illogical and baseless. “I don’t know why Siddaramaiah should get worried if Al Qaeda is exposed with its views on the hijab row,” the CM said, taking a dig at him. 

