With babus Rao, Mathai in, AAP aims for bandwagon effect in run up for Karnataka polls

Sources said that Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar too is likely to join the party along with thousands of his supporters. 

Published: 08th April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

B Bhaskar Rao with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office on Monday | pTI

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is taking ‘baby steps’ in Karnataka, is aiming to create a ‘bandwagon effect’ with apolitical personalities joining the party first, spurring a growth momentum leading to others jumping in gradually.

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has already embraced the party, while retired KAS officer K Mathai, a self-proclaimed crusader against corruption, is all set to join at a Raitha Sangha event slated to be held at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on April 21. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to participate in the event. 

Sources said that Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar too is likely to join the party along with thousands of his supporters. AAP Karnataka has been preparing a list of key politicians and professionals who are likely to join the party at the event and there could be some suprises, the sources said.

Both Rao and Mathai, who were reportedly on good terms with former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, have vowed to organise AAP from grassroots up across the state. Kodihalli Chandrashekar will come in handy in organising the party in rural areas.Chandrashekar told TNIE, “I am eliciting responses from Raitha Sangha activists about going with AAP or even a merger. A final decision will be taken during the core committee meeting on April 11.”

Already, some supporters of Siddaramaiah, especially from Badami, are keen to joining AAP. A former ZP member from the Kuruba community joined the party along with Rao in New Delhi. “Some District Congress Committee members, including a president as well as KPCC secretaries, are expected to join the party,” a source said.

The development may lead to some supporters of Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa to think of AAP as an alternative rather than JDS, political observers said.“We welcome all good people who want to bring in a change in society. Every state is simple if you can understand it by understanding the common man’s needs for an honest living and ensuring a bright future for their kids,” AAP Karnataka in-charge Dilip Pandey said.

