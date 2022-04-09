After three years, Lakkundi Utsav to return, confirms minister CC Patil

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: With the PWD Minister CC Patil confirming holding the Lakkundi Utsav, the administration is holding this event after a gap of three years. The administration dropped the Utsav in 2019 due to severe drought in the district, and the pandemic in the last two years shelved the festival.

As the district has not reported any fresh cases, authorities have decided to resume this annual event. Stating that the Utsav will be held soon, Patil said, “The villagers should cooperate in the dev­elopment of the historical place as the government has pl­a­nned to develop more infrastructure to facilitate those who are visiting.” Some villagers said, “Last year, few history lovers demanded attracting those visiting Hampi to Lakk­undi by letting the Highway pass through the village.

Many going to Hampi from Hubballi, Dharwad, Gadag skip Lakkundi as the bypass road is nearly a km away from the old main road.” Dattaprasanna Patil, a history lecturer from Gadag said, “Lakkundi has to be developed and travellers going on Hubballi to Hospet Road should visit here. A social media campaign was also started but needs more effort to attract people.”