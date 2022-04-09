Construction of new Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan to start in May, says Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN: Construction of the new Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan where the original Anubhava Mantapa was in existence in the 12th century will begin from May, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Yatra Parva jointly organised by Basavakalyan Kshetra Samiti and Vikas Academy at Basavakalyan, the Chief Minister said the government has already sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the project and released Rs 200 crore for the construction of the Anubhava Mantapa. All the sites in Basavakalyan where the social reformer Basaveshwara and his followers lived and preached the philosophy of social justice will be developed. It will be an iconic building attracting tourists from around the world and will help spread the message of the Sharanas, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the respect they have for Jagajyoti Basaveshwara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times recited the Vachana of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara ‘Kalabeda Kolabeda’ which has preached on how to live happily and make others also to live with happiness, he said.

Appreciating former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Bommai said it was he who had shown interest in the construction of the new Anubhava Mantapa, laid the foundation stone for it and sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the construction. "Our government is committed to complete the construction of the new Anubhava Mantapa in a time bound manner," he said.

Bommai further said that the task of constructing the new Anubhava Mantapa with all necessary infrastructure has been entrusted to the Vikas Academy chairman Basavaraj Patil Sedam who is committed to spread the message of Basaveshwara and other Sharanas.

Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Abhinava Gavi Siddeshwara Swamiji, Shri Basavalinga Pattada Devaru, ministers and MLAs participated in the programme.

Earlier, the Chief Minister who is also the chairman of Basavakalyan Development Authority chaired the meeting of the authority. The members present suggested that the Chief Minister develop places of the Sharanas in Basavakalyan and give protection to them. Already some of the important structures where the Sharanas lived and preached have been encroached, they alleged. The members suggested making a fixed deposit of the sanctioned amount so that the interest accrued could be used for maintenance of the historic places of Basavakalyan.