Kolar: Stones thrown at Sri Rama Shobha Yatra, Mulbagal tense

By Express News Service

MULBAGAL(KOLAR): Communal tension prevailed at Mulbagal in Kolar district on Friday evening after stones were thrown and a motorbike was set on fire during the Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession, leading to a lathi-charge by the police. Additional forces have been deployed in the town to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Sree Seetharama Kalyanothsava and Sree Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisheka were planned as part of the four-day programme at Avani Kesthra in Mulbagal from April 7 to 11. On Friday, the procession was passing through main streets of the town, in which Kolar MP S Muniswamy too was participating.

When it reached Srinivasapura Circle, some miscreants threw stones and some in the procession retaliated, leading to chaos. The police tried to disperse the crowd, but when the situation did not come under control, they resorted to lathi-charge. A motorbike was also set on fire by the mob. The situation has been brought under control, the police said.