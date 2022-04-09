MB Patil offers free education to 17 Ukraine returnee medical students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Medical students from Vijayapura, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, can now heave a sigh of relief as BLDE (Deemed-to-be-University) has come to their rescue by offering free education in its medical college.

KPCC campaign committee chairman and MLA M B Patil, who is president and chancellor of the institution, has announced free education to all the 17 medical students of Vijayapura at BLDEA’s Shri BM Patil Medical College, until further orders of the government.

Patil chaired a meeting with the students and their parents at his residence recently. “In the interest of the students, we have decided to at least allow them to attend classes so that they can continue their education at least unofficially before the government takes a final call in this regard. The students can spend the time in learning at BLDE medical college campus,” he said.