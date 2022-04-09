STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Qantas launches first direct route between Australia and Southern India, bookings open

Qantas is finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier.

Published: 09th April 2022 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Australia’s national airline Qantas will fly non-stop from Bengaluru to Sydney beginning September 14. Four weekly return flights will be operated between Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport.

An official release today said that ticket sales for the route began on Friday with the starting price at Rs 78,380 for a return ticket. This step marks the first direct flight between Australia and Southern India by any airline, cutting almost three hours off the current fastest trip between Bengaluru and Sydney. The wide-bodied Airbus A330 aircraft will be used.

Qantas is also finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier, the release said.

"Travellers are also set to benefit from improved one-stop access to Sydney from more than 50 Indian cities, as part of a proposed codeshare agreement between Qantas and IndiGo. Once finalised, customers will have more convenient access from not only the major Indian cities, but many popular regional cities such as Pune and Goa," it said.

The proposed codeshare agreement will enable seamless connections via Bengaluru, Delhi, or Singapore to Australia’s largest capital cities.

The partnership will extend to Jetstar customers who will be able to book connecting flights on IndiGo services through its Jetstar Connect platform on jetstar.com, currently intended to start from late April.

On the codeshare partnership, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "Once finalised, this new partnership will enable the Qantas customers to fly to more than 50 unique cities on IndiGo via Bengaluru, Delhi, and Singapore with the access of 41, 33, and 6 destinations per station respectively."

It will create opportunities for trade and tourism as both nations experience an influx of tourists again, he added.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said demand for direct flights between Australia and India had grown steadily since both countries reopened their borders.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “Australia is a very important market for South India and Bengaluru in particular, for corporates, students and leisure travellers.”

The newly announced non-stop Bengaluru-Sydney service will further strengthen the position of Bengaluru airport as the natural gateway for South and Central India, he added.

The national airline will continue to operate up to five flights a week between Melbourne and Delhi, making it the only airline offering direct flights between both northern and southern India and Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
australia Qantas Bengaluru To Sydney Flights
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp