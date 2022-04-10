STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two teenage women drown at Surathkal beach in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The young women were participating in the Thithi (remembrance day) of a relative at NITK Lighthouse Beach at Surathkal when they sidled into the sea and were drowned.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 07:27 PM

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two teenage women met with a watery grave after they got washed away at Surathkal Beach near Mangaluru on Sunday. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and Vaishnavi (18).  The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Surathkal police officers told The New Indian Express that the family of the teenagers had been to the beach to perform a ritual of 'Thithi'. 

"There were around 20 people of the family for the Thithi ( day of remembrance) of the grandfather of the two girls at NITK Lighthouse Beach at Surathkal. When the ritual was underway, the two girls sidled into the sea to play and eventually were dragged away by the huge waves. Seeing them getting away, the nearby shopkeepers who are also lifeguards went in a bid to rescue the girls. They managed to pull the girls out from the clutches of the tides and rushed them to a nearby hospital in our Hoysala police car. However, the doctors said the condition of the duo was already critical and could not revive them," he said.

He further said that Vaishnavi is the daughter of Venkatesh and Trisha is the daughter of Prashanth, all from Mangaluru.

"The girls are relatives of our staff Sachin at Commissionerate," said Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

