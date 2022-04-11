Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to contest from all 224 seats in 2023 

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Blaming all the political parties for neglecting farmers, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has decided to field its candidates in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media in Sirsi, KRRS president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the government must help the farmers who are in distress. Blaming the ruling BJP for fanning communal tension in the state, he said that the government wants to woo voters using religion, caste and other communal issues.

“That is the reason problems like poverty and unemployment are on the rise. They just want the votes of the majority community,” he said and added, “As far as Congress and JDS are concerned, they are competing with each other for minority votes. This will not lead to any kind of development.”

He said that to uphold the values of democracy, the KRRS has decided to field its candidates in all the 224 seats. Money has become the only criteria for contesting and winning elections, he added.

On support to AAP

On supporting Aam Admi Party, which is planning to contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, he said, “A decision will be taken on whether to support Aam Aadmi Party or not only if if we like their ideology.”