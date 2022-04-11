STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to contest from all 224 seats in 2023 

Blaming the ruling BJP for fanning communal tension in the state, KRRS president said that the government wants to woo voters using religion, caste and other communal issues. 

Published: 11th April 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR:  Blaming all the political parties for neglecting farmers, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has decided to field its candidates in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. 

Speaking to the media in Sirsi, KRRS president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the government must help the farmers who are in distress. Blaming the ruling BJP for fanning communal tension in the state, he said that the government wants to woo voters using religion, caste and other communal issues. 

“That is the reason problems like poverty and unemployment are on the rise. They just want the votes of the majority community,” he said and added, “As far as Congress and JDS are concerned, they are competing with each other for minority votes. This will not lead to any kind of development.” 

He said that to uphold the values of democracy, the KRRS has decided to field its candidates in all the 224 seats. Money has become the only criteria for contesting and winning elections, he added.

On support to AAP

On supporting Aam Admi Party, which is planning to contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, he said, “A decision will be taken on whether to support Aam Aadmi Party or not only if if we like their ideology.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp