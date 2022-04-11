STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Statue in Karnataka was Hanuman’s wish: CM Bommai

“Panchamukhi  Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman, which is mentioned in the Ramayana.  Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world.

Published: 11th April 2022 04:28 AM

The 161-ft tall statue of Panchamukhi Hanuman unveiled by CM Bommai at Bidanagere in Tumakuru district on Sunday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Chief  Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there will be good times ahead for Karnataka as he unveiled the the 161-ft tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue, touted to be the world’s tallest, installed by Basaveshwara Mutt at Bidanagere in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

“Panchamukhi  Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman, which is mentioned in the Ramayana.  Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161-ft tall statue installed in Karnataka.  The sculptors have done a wonderful job,” Bommai added.

Bommai, while appreciating the mutt’s head Dhananjay Guruji, who put in eight years of hard work to install the statue made of cement and  steel, observed that the region would see huge development in the  future.

Dhananjay Guruji had visited  PM Narendra Modi in  Delhi and invited him to unveil the statue. But Modi promised to take part virtually but cancelled at the last minute due to his busy schedule.

