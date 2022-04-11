Statue in Karnataka was Hanuman’s wish: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there will be good times ahead for Karnataka as he unveiled the the 161-ft tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue, touted to be the world’s tallest, installed by Basaveshwara Mutt at Bidanagere in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

“Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman, which is mentioned in the Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161-ft tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job,” Bommai added.

Bommai, while appreciating the mutt’s head Dhananjay Guruji, who put in eight years of hard work to install the statue made of cement and steel, observed that the region would see huge development in the future.

Dhananjay Guruji had visited PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to unveil the statue. But Modi promised to take part virtually but cancelled at the last minute due to his busy schedule.