Advocates write to Karnataka Governor, call for peace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the controversies over hijab, halal meat, Muslim vendors near temples, and extreme comments against minorities, the Five Year Law Course Advocates’ Association urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to restrain such forces.

They requested him to use his good offices to “counsel Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to restore law and order in the state and uphold the Constitution’’. In a letter addressed to the governor on Monday, they said, "As you are aware, Karnataka has been a peace-loving state where people from all communities have been living in perfect harmony for ages.

However, ever since Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister, a tense atmosphere has prevailed in the state due to the complete breakdown of law and order, and minorities are living in constant fear...

One of the captains of industry Kiran Mazumdar Shah had openly urged the Chief Minister to ensure communal amity and inclusive growth. Ministers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also given a call to investors to shift from Bengaluru...”