Allow minorities to live peacefully: BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: As the opposition Congress and JDS continue to slam the State Government over the recent attack on a fruit cart vendor in Dharwad, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that no one should resort to such acts and people from minority communities should be allowed to live peacefully.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, the senior BJP leader said people from all religions should live peacefully in the state and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already warned of taking action against miscreants involved in attacks on minorities. The former CM said Bommai has already made it clear that

government will not tolerate such acts.

Responding to a question on Congress staging a protest against price rise, Yediyurappa said everyone should work together for the development of the state and not create confusion over small issues.

Yediyurappa also said that senior BJP leaders are going on a state tour from April 12.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, CM Bommai, Yediyurappa and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh are heading the three teams that will hold consultations with the party workers to take measures to further strengthen the party ahead of elections.