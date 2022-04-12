Ananthkumar Hegde demands detailed investigation against Muskaan Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pressure is mounting on the state government to conduct a detailed probe against Muskaan Khan, a college student from Mandya who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’ slogan against a group of right-wing members protesting against hijab. Uttara Kannada MP Ananthkumar Hegde has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding a probe against Muskaan.

Hegde mentioned that many pro-Muslim organisations across the country applauded her and also announced many rewards. Later, a video of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri praising her surfaced.

Though the Karnataka High Court has ordered a ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, several organisations, politicians, fundamentalists and others are supporting girls wearing hijab inside schools, violating the court order. There is an unseen hand behind these developments, he warned. “A detailed probe has to be conducted against Muskaan and the video of al-Qaeda,’’ he demanded.

Even Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said it is better to conduct a probe and clear apprehensions. In response to a question about Hegde’s letter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru said, “I have not seen the letter written by Ananthkumar Hegde. I will speak to him and seek information. I will take appropriate action based on that.”