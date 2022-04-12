STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout: Correct Dimension report by BDA ready in 971 cases

Work on readying the CD report for this layout, planned 14 years ago, began on December 15, 2021.

Property owners captured outside their homes at Ramagondanahalli of the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout when officials visited the area to ready Correct Dimension reports in the area | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The crucial document which specifies exact details of any property - the Correct Dimension (CD) report - is now in place in the case of 971 properties of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. Four teams of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) under the supervision of the Supreme Court appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee has readied them.

Work on readying the CD report for this layout, planned 14 years ago, began on December 15, 2021. Sandwiched between Dodaballapur and Hesarghatta villages, it would become BDA's second biggest layout with 18,975 sites planned here on 3,456 acres and 12 guntas.

Committee member Jayakar Jerome told The New Indian Express, "The Supreme Court has so far regularised a total of  1475 buildings built between 2014 and 2018 on the recommendations of the Committee and 971 of the CD reports are now in place. Work was on at a speedy pace with the teams carrying out assessment work in all the 17 villages covered by the Layout. Each team is tasked with readying 10 CD reports a day. "

The report specifies the exact location of the property, the dimensions of the house, the number of floors as well as the latitude and longitude.  

The CD reports vetted by the Committee would be forwarded to the Town Planning and the Engineering departments. "The BDA would superimpose on the draft plan proposed for the new layout and ensure that no Civic Amenity sites would be earmarked at these locations," Jerome said. The Committee is recommending more buildings for regularisation purposes and will be completing the process of submitting its report in connection with legalisation of buildings in this layout by December 31, 2022, he added.

A total of 6,278 applications have been received from the public dating back to December 31, 2008, seeking regularisation of their constructions built on this layout. The Committee is first carrying out the process of regularising those who built their houses here between 2014 and 2018.

