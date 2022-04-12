STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt offers online platform to women's SHG products by tying up with Amazon, Flipkart

The National Livelihood Mission has already provided a platform for 70 SHG products on Amazon and 50 SHG products on Flipkart and is helping SHGs reach out to domestic buyers nationwide through this

Published: 12th April 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a women's SHG used for representational purposes (File | Express)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the demand for indigenous, environment friendly, sustainable, GI tagged, heritage handmade products globally, the National Livelihood Mission (NLM) in Karnataka has expanded marketing opportunities for women's Self-Help Group (SHG) products by providing an online platform to them by tying up with Amazon and Flipkart.

The NLM has already provided a platform for 70 SHG products on Amazon and 50 SHG products on Flipkart and is helping SHGs reach out to domestic buyers nationwide through this, according to its mission director in Karnataka, Manjushree N.

She said the NLM has signed an MOU with a startup ‘Kulturestreet’, which is providing a platform for international marketing for 15 SHG products from the state.

Manjushree N also said that, through the “Lokos” app, they are connecting all 50,000 SHGs in Karnataka and digitising their entire transaction, right from Zilla Panchayat to federation of SHGs to SHG members, to monitor money flow.

Also, for the first time after the pandemic began, the NLM which comes under the state’s department of ‘Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood for Economic Empowerment of Women’ is providing a huge marketing platform to over 700 women entrepreneurs of 310 SHGs from across the country (including 150 from the state), who were hit by the pandemic, by hosting a ten-day national level exhibition ‘Sanjeevini Saras Mela 2022’, at National College grounds in Bengaluru, which began on Friday.

The women entrepreneurs are showcasing their skills, exhibiting and selling handmade products in 310 stalls. The mela is providing a platform to expand their markets, as they are having CSR round table discussions with corporates, buyer meets, startup and NGO conclaves to reach out to new buyers. The mela is also providing opportunities to women participants to improve their skills by having workshops by women entrepreneurs. NLM plans to host more such expos at all districts and taluks across the state, every month, to provide a platform to market women SHG products and strengthen and promote women SHGs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Livelihood Mission Self-help group
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp