STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kodihalli faction aligns with AAP, to contest in Karnataka on broom symbol

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the Raitha Sangha convention at the National College Grounds on April 21. 

Published: 12th April 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

Image of AAP supporters used for representation (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major political development ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, one of the Raitha Sangha factions has joined hands with JDS, and another is set to contest on the symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Kodihalli Chandrashekar faction, at its core committee meeting on Monday, took a decision to contest on the AAP ticket. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the Raitha Sangha convention at the National College Grounds on April 21. 

“It is not a sudden decision and we have held six such meetings during which the core committee members decided to go with AAP,” a member said. Raitha Sangha will retain its identity and not merge with AAP, he clarified.

Meanwhile, legendary Raitha Sangha leader late Prof B Nanjundaswamy’s son Pacche Nanjundaswamy has already been identified with the JDS. “Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has offered us 10 seats and we are happy. I will ensure the victory of these seats, and plan to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” Pacche told The New Indian Express. 

Raitha Sangha leaders K T Gangadhar, Kuruburu Shanthakumar, Badagalapura Nagendra, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others are likely to stay neutral and give issue-based support, a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka AAP Raitha Sangha Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp