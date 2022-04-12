STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Microplastics in Cauvery affecting fish: IISc study

After noticing deformities in fried fish sold on the river’s bank, Nongthomba set out to find the cause.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) found the presence of microplastics in the Cauvery river which may have been contributing to growth defects in fish. Research believe that microplastics in the river might lead to a negative impact on humans in the long-term. 

The study titled ‘Evaluation of cytogenotoxic potential and embryotoxicity of KRS-Cauvery River water in zebrafish’ was done by a team of researchers headed by Prof Upendra Nongthomba of IISc’s Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics Department (MRDG). 

After noticing deformities in fried fish sold on the river’s bank, Nongthomba set out to find the cause.
The study found that the water in the KRS Cauvery river was hypoxic or oxygen-deficient. They had also found the presence of microplastics that are at least 5mm small. 

Following experiments done on zebrafish embryos with water collected from the river, the researchers found that the fish had suffered early cell death, heart damage, skeletal deformities, an increased mortality rate and DNA damage.

Some studies have shown that microplastics also lead to a decrease in oxygen levels in water, which causes the presence of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), unstable oxygen-based chemicals. ROS were also found in the zebrafish following experiments, with a build-up of the chemicals proven to damage DNA and have similar effects that were found in the fish. However, Nongthomba believes that the level of microplastics in the water is not at a dangerous level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery IISc plastics microplastics water pollution
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp