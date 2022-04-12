STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will not tolerate violence, unlawful behaviour: Bommai

“There is nothing wrong in expressing views, but the government will not tolerate if people take law into their own hands or indulge in violence.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: “There is nothing wrong in expressing views, but the government will not tolerate if people take law into their own hands or indulge in violence. This message has been sent out clearly,’’ said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.

Asked about a Hindu Task Force being formed in Mangaluru to combat ‘Love Jihad’, Bommai said there are laws to deal with everything. “Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules,” he added.

The government is taking a lot of timely decisions to ensure good governance. “I don’t need any lessons from opposition parties. My actions speak for themselves and the allegation by opposition party leaders that I am silent on many issues has no truth,” he said.

“The previous government was known for letting free individuals who were involved in murders. Where was the consciousness of the opposition party then,” he asked. Asked if he will ban outfits to which such individuals were affiliated, he said, “You will see it in the coming days.”

He added that many Hindu youth were killed by such elements and the then government had not initiated any action. “Ours is a peaceful, progressive state. We know how to protect this state. We will show it through our deeds,” he said.

Allow minorities to live in peace: BSY
With opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) cornering the State Government over attacks on minorities, BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said people from minority communities should be allowed to live peacefully. “People from all religions should live peacefully in the state and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already warned of taking action against miscreants involved in attacks on minorities,” he told reporters on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Communal polarisation
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp