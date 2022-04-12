Will not tolerate violence, unlawful behaviour: Bommai

By Express News Service

UDUPI: “There is nothing wrong in expressing views, but the government will not tolerate if people take law into their own hands or indulge in violence. This message has been sent out clearly,’’ said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Monday.

Asked about a Hindu Task Force being formed in Mangaluru to combat ‘Love Jihad’, Bommai said there are laws to deal with everything. “Some of these laws were passed by the previous governments. We are not formulating any new rules,” he added.

The government is taking a lot of timely decisions to ensure good governance. “I don’t need any lessons from opposition parties. My actions speak for themselves and the allegation by opposition party leaders that I am silent on many issues has no truth,” he said.

“The previous government was known for letting free individuals who were involved in murders. Where was the consciousness of the opposition party then,” he asked. Asked if he will ban outfits to which such individuals were affiliated, he said, “You will see it in the coming days.”

He added that many Hindu youth were killed by such elements and the then government had not initiated any action. “Ours is a peaceful, progressive state. We know how to protect this state. We will show it through our deeds,” he said.

Allow minorities to live in peace: BSY

With opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) cornering the State Government over attacks on minorities, BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said people from minority communities should be allowed to live peacefully. “People from all religions should live peacefully in the state and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already warned of taking action against miscreants involved in attacks on minorities,” he told reporters on Monday.