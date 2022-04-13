STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Abetment of suicide case registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa in Udupi

Family members alleged that Santhosh ended his life due to the abetment of suicide by the minister and his associates who sought 40 per cent commission to release the money for the road work.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Based on the complaint given by the family members of contractor Santhosh Patil who died due to alleged suicide at a hotel room in Udupi, Udupi town police have registered a case naming Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K S Eshwarappa, his associates Basavaraj, Ramesh among others under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide). Police have also invoked section 174 of CrPC registering it as an unnatural death report (UDR) case.

As the family members reached the hotel by Tuesday late night, they said until the minister Eshwarappa and his associates were arrested, they will not allow the body to be shifted from the hotel for post mortem and other further procedures.

ALSO READ | Karnataka contractor's suicide: Kin threaten to defer funeral till minister's arrest

Family members alleged that Santhosh ended his life due to the abetment of suicide by the minister and his associates who sought a 40 per cent commission to release the money for the road work worth Rs 4 crore conducted as a prelude to the local Sri Laxmidevi Temple festival in Hindalaga village in Belagavi district.

Fingerprint and the FSL experts have entered room number 207 at the hotel in Udupi around 9.30 am and the procedure is being conducted.

ALSO READ | Karnataka contractor's suicide: Santosh was not given work order, say friends

Sources told TNIE that as two nights have passed, the body has decomposed. A foul smell has been emanating from the room, police sources said. After the inquest procedure gets over, the FSL staff will be taking the various samples from the spot to the lab for further analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
complaint suicide K S Eshwarappa unnatural death report Post Mortem Comission
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • purushotham
    Need to file case if any MLA asked percentage.. Very very shame on MLA's
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp