STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress chants unity mantra ahead of 2023 Karnataka polls

This apart, the party is also releasing a second mega list of office-bearers to accommodate more people in the KPCC.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With gaps widening between party leaders in the Karnataka Congress, the All India Congress Committee is taking a number of measures to fight assembly polls unitedly. Starting Tuesday, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala started meeting MLAs and local leaders from each assembly constituency. This apart, the party is also releasing a second mega list of office-bearers to accommodate more people in the KPCC.

On Tuesday, Surjewala meet Congress MLAs, former MLAs and other local leaders from all 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. Sources in the KPCC said there are a number of groups in the Karnataka Congress, led by KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, MB Patil and others. While AICC hopes to get things moving smoothly, the differences between leaders is a hindrance. Surjewala on Tuesday advised them to keep their differences aside and fight the polls unitedly.

Sources said the Congress is planning to announce the list of candidates for assembly elections six months ahead, so they get time to work, especially those contesting from constituencies the Congress lost in the last elections.

“Surjewala is here to send a message that they will announce candidates’ names six months before elections, and everyone in the constituency has to work unitedly for victory,’’ sources said. Surjewala, who will be in Bengaluru till Thursday, will meet Congress MLAs and leaders from Davanagere and Chitradurga districts on Wednesday. 

Surjewala will be back on April 18 for two days. “He will be meeting another set of MLAs and leaders from other districts, and personally try to keep hold of leaders in each constituency,” sources added.
Recently, the AICC released a list of 149 office-bearers, including 40 vice-presidents and 109 general secretaries. But this list did not go down well with party leaders who could not be accommodated.

In order to strengthen the party and accommodate more people as office-bearers, AICC will be releasing an additional 30 names as general secretaries and 200 to 250 secretaries in the next week. Several names recommended by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had been left out, leading to much heartburn, but will now be accommodated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp