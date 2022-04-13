STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractor Santhosh Patil died after taking poison, confirm police as inquest held in hotel room

Police sources told The New Indian Express that there was no death note found during the inquest of the spot, while a pesticide bottle was found in the room

Published: 13th April 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

The body of contractor Santhosh Patil being shifted from the hotel in Udupi to Manipal for post mortem on Wednesday evening (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray said that the inquest procedure of the spot where contractor Santhosh Patil died has been carried out. Forensic experts, doctors and close family members were present during the inquest, he said. The IGP clarified that the death was due to the consumption of a poisonous substance.

The IGP added that as per the complaint by Prashanth Patil, the cousin of the deceased, an FIR stands registered against minister Eshwarappa, Basavaraj and Ramesh under Section 306 of the IPC.

The shifting of the body from hotel room for post mortem got delayed as the brother of the deceased, Girish, a circle police inspector by profession, and cousin Suresh Patil reportedly insisted initially that they would not allow the shifting of the body from the hotel room until Eshwarappa and others are arrested.

ALSO READ: Contractor's death: Minister Eshwarappa rules out his resignation

However, a team of police officials including SP Vishnuvardhan reportedly convinced them that the procedure of conducting the post mortem cannot be delayed further as vital evidence would be diluted. The body was shifted for post mortem at Manipal by 5.10 pm.

Police sources told The New Indian Express that there was no death note found during the inquest of the spot, while a pesticide bottle was found in the room. Experts from Regional FSL, Mangaluru, have taken the samples for further analysis.

Meanwhile, police sources said that as minister Eshwarappa and other accused have been named in the FIR, a notice will be sent to them to appear for the investigation. The cousin of the deceased Suresh Patil later told reporters that Santhosh should not have taken the extreme step to end his life as his problem could have been solved by arranging the money.

Santhosh Patil
