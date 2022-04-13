STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractor suicide case: CM Bommai to hold talks with KS Eshwarappa today, sources say resignation likely

Sources in the BJP said that the CM is likely to convince Eshwarappa to step down in the face of severe backlash over Patil's death. The minister is likely to resign today.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Responding to reports that RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is ready to put down his papers if asked by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the latter on Wednesday said he will hold one to one discussion with him later in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, the CM said he will talk to Eshwarappa over the phone and also summon him for one-to-one talks. "I will try to find out what happened in the run-up to the incidents (suicide and bribery allegations)," he said.

To another query, the CM said the investigation will bring out the truth and reiterated that the government will not interfere in the probe.

TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Basavaraj Bommai BJP suicide case bribery corruption
Comments

